Earlier today, Skylum released an update for both Luminar 4 and Aurora HDR, fixing bugs that users were experiencing under the new macOS 11 Big Sur.

The updates contain fixes for an issue in both programs that caused them to crash when exporting. It also fixes an issue in Aurora HDR where users were experiencing crashing while batch processing.

Users were greeted to the following update screen from Skylum:

Great news, Luminar and Aurora now support Big Sur! Since updating to Big Sur on November 12th, some of our macOS users have been reporting that our products crash on export. We’re happy to announce that we’ve fixed the issue. You can now smoothly export your photos and share them with the world. Thank you for your feedback and patience, and we hope you enjoy using our products!

For more information on photography software compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur, click here.