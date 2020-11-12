With macOS Big Sur set to be released later today, we wanted to take a look at some of the most popular photo editing applications and make sure they were compatible.

With a totally refreshed design, macOS Big Sur has a lot going for it. But if your favorite photo editing software can’t run on it, you might want to wait a bit.

As support for macOS Big Sur is announced further, we’ll be sure to update this list.

Adobe

Adobe has announced that current versions of its apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are fully supported under Big Sur, as are Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush and After Effects.

The only Creative Cloud apps that are still undergoing testing are Adobe Bridge and Adobe Animate. So if you rely on Bridge to manage your photos, you may want to hold off on upgrading to Big Sur for the time being.

If you’re using older versions of Adobe software, your experience may vary. For those of you who have been holding on to Lightroom 6 for more than five years … it may finally be time to switch to the Photographers Plan.

Adobe has also confirmed that the 2021 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are fully supported.

Affinity

All Affinity apps, including Affinity Photo, were updated for Big Sur in August 2020, and should work without issue.

Capture One

While Capture One warns against upgrading to Big Sur immediately, if you’re using Capture One 20 for only photo organization and editing, you shouldn’t have a problem.

However, if you rely on Capture One for tethering, note that it will most likely not work until an update is prepared.

DxO PhotoLab and the Nik Collection

With DxO’s PhotoLab 4 software released just last month, it’s ready to go in a Big Sur environment without problems.

In terms of Nik Collection, a hot fix is planned (with Photoshop 2021 support) but not yet available. During my research, I did see that some people were having success with it if it’s already installed on your machine. But your experience may vary.

Skylum

Skylum has stated that Luminar 4 and Aurora HDR are not officially compatible with Big Sur yet, but your experience may vary.

Based on a MacRumors forum, it looks like Luminar 4 users might experience a crash following photo exports. In our tests, running Luminar 4 as a plugin or filter did not present issues.

Other software

For the most part, your software should work, as long as it’s been updated recently. But you might encounter a few bugs along the way. The big thing I’m seeing is with camera manufacturer software that supports tethering or Live View shooting.

If you rely on these applications, I recommend you check with the manufacturer or wait a while to see if an update arrives.

Additionally, if you’re planning on running any firmware updates for your cameras or lenses, it’s strongly recommended you wait. These programs are often lagging behind mainstream applications.

What about Mac Silicon machines?

Most companies have been quiet about their support for Apple’s new Silicon-based machines. Adobe has come out and said that Lightroom will be supported in December, with Photoshop support coming in early 2021. Lightroom Classic will also get a Silicon release next year.

Skylum has stated their plans to support it with the upcoming LuminarAI, but no timeframe has been given.

Affinity has also announced full support for Apple Silicon with the macOS Big Sur release.

Are you experiencing any bugs with any of the applications mentioned above after upgrading to macOS Big Sur? Let us know in the comments below!