This morning, Sigma announced the 28-70mm f/2.8 Contemporary lens, available for L-mount and Sony E-mount. With a design based off of Sigma’s Art line, the 28-70mm offers the same uncompromising optical performance, in a lightweight and compact body.

Featuring a constant f/2.8 aperture, the Sigma 28-70mm offers a balance of performance and portability. It features an advanced optical design that includes three aspherical, two FLD and two SLD elements. Despite using fewer elements than the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art, the 28-70mm offers thorough correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration.

Along with its anti-ghosting design, the use of Super Muti-Layer Coating and Nano Porous Coating means well-controlled flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions. It also features a water and oil repellant coating on the front side of the lens.

Weighing just 470 grams, the Sigma 28-70mm is the lightest lens in its class, giving photographers freedom and flexibility to achieve their creative vision. It is also built to be splash and dust proof, making it perfect for everyday use and travel.

While the 28-70mm features lightweight, the lens uses Thermally Stable Composite polycarbonate, which has a comparable level of thermal shrinkage to aluminum. This helps reduce differences between the thermal shrinking of the metal and non-metal parts, ensuring stable levels of performance even with extreme temperature changes.

Specs

Lens construction: 16 elements in 12 groups (2 FLD, 2 SLD, 3 aspherical)

Autofocus: Internal focusing, compatible with high-speed autofocus

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Minimum focus distance: 7.5–15 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.3–1:4.6

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 72.2mm x 101.5mm (L-mount)

Weight: 470 grams / 16.6 ounces

The Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 Contemporary lens will be available beginning March 12, 2021 for a retail price of $899. Pre-orders are now available through B&H.