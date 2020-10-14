Overnight, Canon announced the EOS M50 Mark II — a APS-C mirrorless camera geared toward vloggers and content creators.

Featuring a 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor, the M50 Mark II is capable of 10fps still shooting, an ISO range of 100-25,600 and UHD 4K recording at 23.98 fps. It also offers Full HD 1080p60 and HD 720p120 for slow motion capture.

New to the M50 Mark II is improved autofocus and refined Eye Detection AF performance. Both Eye Detection and Face Detection focus modes are supported when working with Movie Servo AF, helping to keep sharp focus on the subject matter. The camera also features Combination IS 5-axis image stabilization.

Video features include vertical shooting support, high quality webcam capability and wireless YouTube Live streaming capability.

Check out this first look below by B&H Photo. Preorders are now available for $599.