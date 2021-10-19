This morning, Sigma announced the upcoming release of the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for E-mount and L-mount APS-C cameras.

Ideal for travel and day-to-day shooting, this new lens offers a high-quality, versatile, extremely compact option for crop-sensor mirrorless camera users. Coming in at less than three inches long and weighing just over 10 ounces, it is the smallest and lightest f/2.8 standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras.

It will be available near the end of October 2021, for a retail price of $549.

Wide array of use cases

Sigma’s first APS-C size mirrorless zoom lens has a versatile full-frame equivalent zoom range of 27-75mm, which makes it ideal for a wide range of photo and video applications including landscapes, portraits, street photography, architecture and events. It can also be used for macro-style close-up photography owing to its maximum magnification of 1:2.8 and minimum focusing distance of just 12.1cm. The bright f/2.8 aperture makes for easier hand-held low-light shooting and provides a shallow depth-of-field for high-impact results.

Autofocus is exceptionally fast and quiet thanks to the stepping motor, which can be particularly useful when shooting video, or fast-moving subjects such as children and animals. The lens’ exceptionally small and light form factor that weighs less than 300g makes it perfect as a first interchangeable lens, as well as a sub-lens for full-frame bodies, as well as for various shooting situations.

Large aperture and superb image quality

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary covers 27mm to 75mm in the 35mm format, and has a wide aperture of f/2.8 throughout the entire zoom range. This makes it easy to achieve blurry backgrounds, which is ideal for shooting attractive portraits and close-ups. The bokeh is smooth and attractive so doesn’t distract from the in-focus subject.

The lens’s three high-precision glass-molded aspherical elements coupled with the minimization of the total number of elements yields superb optical quality without excessive weight, and the use of in-camera aberration correction further eliminates optical imperfections such as distortion and vignetting. This has all been made possible by the latest optical design technology at Sigma’s only production base in Aizu, where all Sigma lenses are built.

Compact and lightweight, ideal for mirrorless cameras

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is remarkably compact, matching the portability of APS-C mirrorless camera bodies. This makes it a perfect workhorse lens that is ideal for general day-to-day use. The lens is currently the smallest and lightest in its class, boasting a maximum diameter of φ65.4mm, a length of 74.5mm and weight of 290g, yet still maintains a constant aperture of F2.8.

To keep the lens as light as possible, Sigma constructed the body from carefully selected materials. A polycarbonate called Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) was used for the construction of the barrel, which is sleek, robust, and importantly has a thermal conductivity close to that of aluminum. This ensures stable performance and good operability when used in changing temperatures. By deliberately using metal for some of the internal structure, the parts could be much thinner and have a higher rigidity, ensuring the lens can stand up to frequent, heavy use.

Supports various shooting situations

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary has fast and near-silent AF that makes it perfectly suited to a range of photographic applications, including shooting in quiet environments, recording videos and capturing fast-moving subjects. This has been achieved by using a stepping motor as the AF actuator. Since it is small and lightweight, it can be used flexibly in situations such as handheld shooting, which requires high mobility, gimbal shooting, one-man operation video shooting and vlogging.

With an emphasis on making the lens as versatile as possible in a wide variety of shooting conditions, Sigma designed the lens with a minimum focusing distance of 12.1 cm and maximum magnification of 1:2.8, making it also ideal for close-ups.

Combined with the “Pocketable Full-Frame” Sigma fp, the total weight is only 712g, and it can also be useful as a sub lens for full-frame cameras (used in crop mode) to keep weight down.

The 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, which combines compactness, light weight, high performance, and large aperture, supports a variety of shooting situations, from introductory single-lens mirrorless cameras to video shooting and combination with full-frame cameras.

Stay tuned for pre-order information as it becomes available.