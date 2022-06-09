Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

This month we chat with photographer Terry Clark, who has a passion for film photography. In our discussion, Terry shares how he got started as a photographer, as well as the role relationship building plays in his business. He also shares how film photography makes him stay thoughtful in his approach to photography, as well as the role of film when he’s teaching his photography students. Get ready to be inspired!

Terry has traveled the world creating story-telling images and portraits. He’s worked with some of the best colleges and universities in the United States, Fortune 500 corporations and publications like The New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, London Sunday Times, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated. Terry has photographed kings, presidents, business leaders and people from all other walks of life.

You can check out portfolio his website here. You can learn more about the classes he teaches at YMCamera here.

About your hosts

Skip Cohen is president and founder of SkipCohenUniversity.com, founder of Marketing Essentials International and past president of Rangefinder Publishing and WPPI. He’s been an active participant in the professional side of photography since joining Hasselblad USA in 1987 as president. He has co-authored six books on photography and actively supports dozens of projects each year involving photographic education.

Chamira Young loves helping fellow photographers improve their businesses via the Pro Photographer Journey Podcast. You can also find her photography portfolio at ChamiraStudios.com and her art at ArtbyChamira.com. She will readily admit it: She’s an art nerd and photographer with an obsession for creativity and productivity!