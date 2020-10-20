As a part of the Adobe MAX virtual conference, HP has announced the next-generation of Z and DreamColor displays, providing seamless color accuracy, industry-leading performance and an ultra-thin frameless design.

New DreamColor displays

The Z Display lineup is expanding beyond power users and creative professionals, targeting premium users who desire sleek design and premium performance. The new HP Z25xs G3 QHD and Z27xs G3 4K DreamColor displays offer precise color accuracy. They’re the world’s first color critical HDR monitors with one-touch brightness adjust, helping to simplify a creative’s workflow with the ability to increase screen lighting in a single movement.

The monitors also offer Pantone-validated color gamut, up to HDR 600 for greater contrast and more vibrant colors. They feature customized workflow color presets and are factory calibrated right out of the box. They offer connections to Mac or PC computers with a single USB-C cable.

The new DreamColor displays are expected to be available in March 2021.

Z Core display updates

Six new Z Core displays also focus on flawless color accuracy and ultra-thin profiles. They feature an 82% thinner design than the previous generation. The new lineup comes in a variety of sizes, up to 4K resolution and offers complete compatibility across devices with 100W USB-C power delivery.

The new Z Core displays are expected to be available beginning in January 2021.