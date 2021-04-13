Today, Fujifilm announced that they have received 29 Red Dot Awards for 2021. Included are instant cameras, the X series and GFX series cameras and lenses.

The GFX 100S, X-T4 and X-E4 were recognized, as were the company’s XF50mm f/1.0 R WR, XF10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR, GF30mm f/3.5 R WR and GF100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lenses.

The company’s Instax mini7 +, Instax mini 11 and Instax SQUARE SQ1 were also recognized.

The announcement marks the highest number of awards Fujifilm has received from Red Dot.

The “Red Dot Design Award” is an international design award established in 1955. It is judged based on criteria such as design innovation, functionality, ergonomics, ecology, and durability, and is awarded to excellent products. This award is one of the three major design awards in the world, along with the “iF design award” in Germany and the “IDEA” in the United States. This year, about 7,800 entries were submitted from all over the world and were judged by internationally active design experts.