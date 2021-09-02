This morning, Fujifilm hosted its annual X Summit event, which brought several Fujifilm announcements across the GF and XF lines. Fujifilm revealed the new GFX 50S II, the X-T30 and the X-T3 WW cameras. The company also announced new GF series lens, the GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6, as well as two new XF series lenses, the 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR and the 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR.

GF series

GFX 50S II

Fujifilm continues to bring its best technology to the forefront and make it more approachable, with the GFX 50S II medium-format camera. The camera features a 51.4-megapixel sensor, a new Quad core X-Processor 4, contrast detection autofocus, 6.5 stops in-body image stabilization and more.

The 50S II includes over 79 upgraded functions and features from the original 50S, which was first announced in 2017. Light is recorded to the pixel which is 1.7 times that of a full-frame sensor to achieve a wide dynamic range and a high signal-to-noise ratio. The resulting image reproduces deep tonality and texture from shadows to highlights, and delivers image clarity with minimal noise even when taken in low light.

One of the strengths of the large format sensor is its ability to produce a very shallow depth of field, which, when complemented by the edge-to-edge sharpness of Fujifilm’s GF lenses, accentuate the main subject against a blurred background for added three-dimensional definition.

“GFX 50S II offers the perfect mix of accessibility and flexibility,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “With professional features that include 19 Film Simulation modes, advanced autofocusing, and a vast range of exposure controls, GFX 50S II provides limitless opportunities for creativity.”

The GFX 50S II is expected to be available in late October 2021 for a suggested retail price of $3999.

GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6

The new GF 35-70mm is a compact and lightweight zoom lens, weighing approximately 13.7 ounces (390g), with outstanding image-resolving performance and focal length range. The highly portable form factor broadens the scope of applications for GFX System cameras equipped with a large format sensor.

The GF 35-70mm covers versatile focal lengths from 35mm in wide angle to the standard 70mm (equivalent to 28mm-55mm in the 35mm film format) to cater to a wide range of photography situations, including landscape, portraiture and street photography. At 35cm, the lens features the second shortest minimum working distance among interchangeable lenses for the GFX system, enabling a close-up shot of a subject approximately 25cm from the front-most element of the lens. This means it has a broad shooting range, from the dynamic wide-angle framing to the standard framing style with a natural perspective.

The lens consists of 11 elements, including one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, in nine groups. Its advanced image-resolving capability, with well-controlled spherical and chromatic aberrations, provides precise depiction of each scene.

“GF 35-70mm is a new concept, portable zoom for the GFX System, combining excellent versatility with mobility and portability,” says Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division. “It’s rugged, yet lightweight design is combined with its incredible adaptability to make it an invaluable part of any photographer’s gear.”

The GF 35-70mm is expected to be available in late November 2021, at a suggested retail price of $999.95.

New lens roadmap

Fujifilm also announced a new GF series lens roadmap, featuring a 20-35mm in 2022, a 55mm f/1.7 in 2023 and a TBD tilt shift lens in 2023.

XF series

X-T30 II and X-T3 Worldwide

The X-T30 II is a modest update over the previous generation, and brings a new 1.62 million dot LCD monitor to the camera. But it also brings a brand-new firmware, which brings the capabilities of the camera — including autofocus — in line with the company’s X-T4 camera. The X-T30 II will retail for $899.95.

Fujifilm also announced a worldwide version of the X-T3 camera. Retailing for $1099.95, the X-T3 WW is available in black, and removes the battery charger from the box.

XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR

A new generation of the popular XF 23mm f/1.4 R lens, the LM WR variant features an extensive overhaul of optical performance. Consisting of 15 lens elements, the XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR delivers edge-to-edge sharpness, and also brings a nearly round shaped bokeh effect, thanks to the lens’ nine aperture blades.

“XF 23mm f/1.4 is a new generation, large-aperture prime lens that provides exceptional image sharpness even when wide open at f/1.4,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “With fast autofocus performance that delivers high accuracy in stills and video, this lens has the capability and versatility to accommodate even the most challenging photographic situations.”

The lens is easy to handle, weighing approximately 13 ounces (375g) and measuring approximately three inches (77.8mm) long with the filter thread size of 58mm. When used with a weather-resistant X Series camera, the durable, weather-resistant design affords optimal mobility while delivering the advanced optical performance expected of large-aperture lenses, in an extensive range of shooting conditions.

The XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR is expected to be available in late November 2021 for a suggested retail price of $899.

XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR

A new addition to the lineup of XF lenses, the XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR offers a true 50mm field of view, and matches capabilities of the company’s XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR and the upcoming XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR lenses.

“XF 33mm f/1.4 is a new-generation, large-aperture prime lens that delivers exceptional image sharpness,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “Its high-resolution capability is coupled with exceptional autofocus (AF) performance that delivers fast and high accuracy in both stills and video.”

The XF 33mm f/1.4 lens consists of 15 elements, including two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements in 10 groups to effectively minimize chromatic aberration and spherical aberration, delivering edge-to- edge sharpness even when wide open. The focusing group in the middle includes two ED elements and one aspherical element to reduce fluctuation of aberration caused by the movements of focusing elements, securing superior image quality across all focusing ranges from close-up to very distant.

The XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR is expected to be available in late October 2021 for a suggested retail price of $799.95.

New lens roadmap

Fujifilm also announced a new XF series lens roadmap, featuring a 150-600mm and 18-120mm, with planned for 2022.

Coming in 2022 … Fujifilm X-H2?

Fujifilm also announced plans for new devices in 2022, including a flagship camera that will include a stacked layer, back illuminated X-Trans CMOS sensor. This is likely an X-H2 or similar camera.