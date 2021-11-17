Late Tuesday night, Fujifilm announced the new INSTAX Mini Evo Hybrid Instant Camera, combining the excitement and satisfaction of a traditional instant camera with the capabilities of digital to select, share and store images.

“The INSTAX Mini Evo Hybrid Instant Camera offers a unique way to chronicle life’s milestones,” said Manny Almeida, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “This camera was designed to give the photographer the flexibility to choose which images to instantly print, which images to share, and which images to store for later access. This unique variety of options, when paired with the classic analog style of traditional INSTAX cameras, creates a premium experience for the consumer that transcends standard instant photography.”

Paired with INSTAX Mini Instant film, Mini Evo creates high-quality prints directly from the camera. Images can also be sent from a smartphone camera roll using the INSTAX Mini Evo Smartphone App for printing as well as offering remote shooting capabilities and additional image options.

100 combinations of creative expression

Mini Evo combines classic form with modern function, offering a variety of features that INSTAX users have come to expect, with a few new twists. This camera features 10 lens modes and 10 filter options, offering 100 different combinations for users to express themselves.

Selfies, storage and more

The Mini Evo camera also features a 3-inch LCD screen on the back of the camera to allow users to select images, add frames, edit, print and adjust image settings, supported by a built-in Lithium Ion battery which enables the camera to print up to 100 images per charge, depending on the specific use case. A MicroSD card slot ensures there’s plenty of room to store images for later enjoyment, while the selfie mirror helps users nail selfies every time.

New film variety

Accompanying the launch of Mini Evo will be the launch of the new INSTAX Mini Stone Gray instant film, a new contrast on the traditional white-bordered look. The stylish gray border provides eye-catching contrast against vividly printed images. INSTAX Mini Stone Gray instant film will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.

Pricing and availability

The INSTAX Mini Evo is set to be released in North America in February 2022 for a suggested retail price of $199.95. The new INSTAX Mini Stone Gray instant film is also expected to be available in February 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $14.99.