Good things do come in small packages. We know this because there are currently some genuinely excellent crop sensor cameras on the market that are feature-packed and cost less than $1,000. We’re going to look at four such cameras in this roundup.

It wasn’t too long ago that cameras under $1,000 were completely sparse regarding features. However, for under $1,000, you can now buy crop sensor (APS-C and Micro Four Thirds) cameras that feature the latest and greatest tech like IBIS, blazing fast autofocus systems, and even weather sealing.

The crop sensor cameras we’ve rounded up below are excellent cameras that everyone from beginners to pros will love. So, let’s take a look at them.

Nikon Z fc — Incredible low light performance

The Nikon Z fc (read our review) is one of the most stylish APS-C cameras I have used to date. Packed inside the retro-inspired body is a 20.9-megapixel sensor capable of producing incredibly gorgeous images. The Z fc’s party trick is that it can capture incredibly clean images at high ISOs. For example, I have captured images at ISO 12,800 that are superb. You can even push this marvelous sensor harder and still get great results.

Nikon Z fc has a fantastic fully-articulating touchscreen LCD and a responsive electronic viewfinder. The autofocus system is great for everything from street photography to portraits, and the camera can charge via USB-C. If you don’t want to break the bank but still want a camera that will impress, check out the Z fc.

Fujifilm X-S10 — A new standard for crop sensor cameras

The Fujifilm X-S10 (read our review) might look slightly different from the retro-inspired crop sensor cameras that Fujifilm is known for. However, the X-S10 still features all of the goodies that we’ve come to know and love. The Fujifilm X-S10 is the perfect camera for those looking for their first camera, yet it has enough about it for enthusiasts and pros.

Fujifilm managed to cram the brilliant 26.2-megapixel APS-C X-Trans sensor from the X-T4 into the small X-S10 body. They managed to give it IBIS as well. There’s a fully articulating screen, a great EVF, and it can shoot beautiful 4K video. Of course, you’ll also have access to the gorgeous Fujifilm Film simulations. There’s a lot to love about this APS-C crop sensor camera. Pair it with some gorgeous Fujifilm primes, and you’ll be in photography heaven.

Olympus E-M5 III — A crop sensor camera for everyone

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 III (read our review) has features that everyone from beginners to even pros can love. The IBIS (in-body image stabilization) system is class-leading. The 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor will help you create rich, detailed images, the 121-point autofocus system will allow you to capture anything with ease, and it’s fully weather sealed. This rugged, sub $1,000 crop sensor camera takes on Mother Nature and keeps clicking.

If you want a camera that will last you years rather than months, the E-M5 III is a fine choice. It’s easy to get to grips with yet offers professional features. The E-M5 III is a small camera with a big heart for less than a grand. If you’re looking for a camera to grow with, travel with and just generally enjoy using during everyday situations, the Olympus E-M5 III is hard to ignore.

Ricoh GR IIIx — Small, powerful and ready for anything

The Ricoh GR IIIx (read our review) is Ricoh’s latest fixed lens compact camera that features a brilliant APS-C crop sensor. Following on from the success of the Ricoh GR III, the GR IIIx introduced a 40mm equivalent lens that many GR fans had been craving. This pocket powerhouse is perfect for photographers who love street photography and capturing everyday moments.

The image processor paired up with the 24-megapixel sensor churns out sublime JPEGs. Despite the camera being small, this compact camera is ergonomically sound, even for those with large hands. Oh, and we cannot forget about Snap Focus! What a delight it is to use. However, If you don’t want to use Snap Focus, you can rely on the improved autofocus performance. The Ricoh GR IIIx is one of the best crop sensor cameras available.