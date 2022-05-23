Let’s face it: while film photography is no longer mainstream, it remains a popular for its unique and timeless look. We only have to look at the abundance of retro and nostalgic presets out there. But, as any film photographer will tell you, there’s more to it than just the look and visual qualities. A chunk of the charm also comes from the shooting experience itself. If you’ve been wanting to have more or less the same film experience with your digital camera, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 may just do the job for you.

In the video above by Kyle McDougall, he shares his thoughts about the X-Pro3 from the perspective of a film photographer. He covered details from the rangefinder styling of the camera body, to the user interface and features that he liked or reminded him of film cameras. He also mentioned three things in particular that got him sold on the X-Pro3: the optical viewfinder, the film simulations and the rear screen. All these and a bunch of other extra features, he said, provide a unique experience that especially caters to film photographers.

Did you have the same thoughts and experience with the Fujifilm X-Pro3? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already a Photofocus Community member!