Can you believe that it’s almost time for spring break already? This year is flying by! If you have a youngster who is going away this year, or you’re taking the trip and you want an affordable camera that’s fun to use, you need to see this roundup of instant cameras.

Instant cameras are tons of fun and they’re easy to use. You can pass them around and anyone who knows how to click a button can capture an image. The instant cameras we have listed below are all stunning. They look great, they’re easy to use, and they print pictures instantly that can then be shared.

The images you’ll get from these cameras will please you too. In fact, the instant cameras we have listed below are so good that you’ll keep on using them long after your spring break trip comes to an end. Let’s take a look at five of our favorite instant cameras.

A classy instant camera — InstantFlex TL70 2.0

The Mint InstantFlex TL 2.0 is a little more extravagant (and expensive) than the other instant cameras listed here. Still, it deserves to be here. First of all, just look at it. It’s gorgeous! The camera features a twin lens reflex design and has a Triplet 61mm f/5.6 lens that has an aperture range of f/5.6 to f/22.

You’ll find creative bokeh settings, a Fresnel super viewfinder that’s very bright, excellent magnifier and exposure controls, an integrated light meter, and a built-in flash. It runs on 3x AA batteries and it accepts Instax mini film. Take this camera and you’ll be ‘stylin’ during your spring break.

Super affordable and super fun — Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

One of the most widely available instant cameras is also one of the best (and one of the most affordable). At under $60, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a no-brainer.

The Mini 11 is available is in lots of fun colors It features a 60mm lens, a selfie mirror so you can frame your shot, an optical viewfinder, automatic exposure, and an automatic flash system. Just pop in your Instax mini film and two AA batteries and you’re good to go. You’ll be capturing images of your fun in the sun in no time.

Splitting the difference — Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

The Instax Mini Evo is Fujifilm’s latest instant camera, and wow, what a camera it is. You get all of the goodness of instant print Instax cameras and some of the benefits we have come to love from digital cameras. Pop in an SD card and you can save all of the images you take as well as print them. You can also apply filters and you can charge images to your phone. In our review we said:

“As it is though, the Instax Mini Evo is perfect for its intended audience. It was fun taking snapshots of the family during the holidays. It makes for a great everyday camera as well. You don’t have to think about it. It just takes photos and produces nice credit card-sized prints.” John Bradford

If you want a camera that can split the difference between analog and digital, and that will allow you to capture and share images from spring break, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is for you.

Instant cameras — Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Fujifilm Instax cameras have always been incredibly fun to use. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is no exception. This camera is perfect for beach and partygoers who like to capture candid moments. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 features an auto exposure mode and auto shutter speed selection for quick shooting.

There’s a one-touch selfie mode and an automatic built-in flash. The camera will develop and print your images in 90 seconds. You can then create scrapbooks or share your spring break prints with your friends instantly. Check out our full review here.

A modern classic — Polaroid Now

No list about instant cameras would be complete without an option from Polaroid. The Polaroid Now is a solid option for spring breakers. The Now has a dual-lens system that helps with close-ups and shots from a regular distance.

The Polaroid Now has a built-in flash, an integrated optical viewfinder, a self-timer, and a double exposure feature. It also has a rechargeable li-ion battery that can be topped up via USB-C! We’re sure its classic styling will be a hit too. Grab one (and some film) and capture everyone roasting living their best life during spring break.