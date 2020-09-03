In celebration of the Labor Day holiday, Capture One is offering some huge savings!

From now through Monday, September 7, 2020, you can save 30% off. Capture One Pro is eligible for savings — both perpetual and subscription versions — as are Capture One versions for Fujifilm, Sony and Nikon.

Click here to get your copy of Capture One; be sure to use the coupon code LABORDAY30 during checkout.

Once you install Capture One, check out some of our content below to help get you started:

Switching to Capture One: Choosing an organization strategy -
When I first switched to Capture One as my primary photo management and editing tool, I knew I wanted to come up with a workflow
Resetting the import counter in Capture One -
When I first moved over to Capture One, I setup my import settings to rename my files as Job Name – 3 Digit Counter. But
Should I use the Contrast slider or Curves tool in Capture One Pro? -
Recently in a number of my one-on-one training with clients, they asked me about adding contrast to a photograph and the differences between adding it
Arranging tools your way in Capture One -
As you work with Capture One Pro 20 (CO20), you’ll find that certain tools become your favorites and you may want to create one or more
Exporting photos in Capture One Pro 20 -
In this article, we’ll take a quick look at how to export photos in Capture One Pro 20 (CO20). Exporting photographs in different formats like