Add some depth to your creativity with the Styles from Capture One 22. I’m a big fan of using Presets in Lightroom, I make many of my own. So when I started using Capture One 22, I felt there was something missing. Sure I can do a lot in Capture One, but when I realized that there are some really nice Style Collections available I was pretty happy.

What are the Style collections?

Style collections allow you to edit beyond the basics in Capture One 22. With instant looks inspired by the vintage film to seasonal colors. Black and White, Film, lifestyle and more. If you check the Adjustment tab there are already a few built-in such as Legacy and Spring, etc.

Capture One Styles page

What’s included?

There are three different collections currently available from Capture one, the Nordic Styles (four styles in three variations). Beyond Styles Collection with film and black and white (nine styles in three variations). Then the Expert Styles Collections which has both Nordic and Beyond, plus a few others thrown in.

However, if you just wish to buy one or two of them, like say just the Nordic Lifestyle pack you can buy them individually too.

The Style Collection in Capture One 22

How do they work?

Once you have downloaded and installed your Style Collection, using them is as simple as going to the Adjustment Tab and selecting a Style and applying it to your image. You can even apply different Styles to different layers.

I received a copy of the Expert Styles Collection, which included everything. Different packs offer different looks, moods and contrast levels to your images. With vintage film and black and white looks and the Infinite Peaks collection which has overall color tones for landscapes and such.

Importing styles into Capture One Using styles in Capture One

What is the benefit?

This can make for quick and effective editing, creating a unified look across images from the same shoot. Many styles have a unique look or color toning applied. Of course, you can jump over to the Exposure or Color tab and further tweak your edit from there. You can copy and apply edits from one image to another.

Below is a gallery of different styles applied to the same image, starting with the original image. I adore the moody tones and softness created with each of these Styles. Slight color tones are applied with each version. Additional contrast in some, less in others. They allow you to capture a mood, that can still be tweaked to your own personal preference.

Original Image Black & White 200 Infinite Peaks Cascade Copenhagen III Film 400II Stockholm

How do they compare to Lightroom Presets?

To be honest there probably isn’t too much difference in the way they work. I believe that there are a lot more Lightroom presets around, from free to top of the range. It is quick and fairly easy to create your own in both Capture One and Lightroom, an important feature for me.

I believe importing is quicker and easier in Capture One, and you can backup and export styles you’ve created, just like Lightroom.

Saving them in Capture One

What are my favorite Styles?

I personally love the Nordic Styles Collection, fabulous on nature (flowers and such), still life and even food photography. Here are just a few of my favorites; Oslo II, Copenhagen I and Helsinki II (and the original image to compare on the left).