Attention, Capture One photographers! In case you haven’t heard yet, the software is finally now available on iPad. As some of you may remember, it was among the updates mentioned in Capture One’s roadmap from a few months ago. If it’s something you’ve been wishing for and are curious about what it’s like, we found just a quick look for you!

In the video above, we have Ted Forbes of The Art of Photography sharing his insights on the freshly released Capture One iPad app. He covers the essentials such as the user interface and how the workflow compares with the desktop version. He also had the chance to sit down with Capture One CEO Rafael Orta and talk about this big leap for the image editing software.

In an age where editing on the go is quickly becoming a necessity for many photographers, the iPad app is indeed a welcome development for Capture One users. In line with this, Orta also mentioned that they have cloud syncing and tethering in the pipeline for the coming months.

Forbes, a long-time Capture One user himself, also briefly talked about how the much-awaited cloud syncing works. With this feature, users can finally have their edits synced on both the desktop and iPad. So, if, like Forbes, the lack of an iPad version was keeping you from exclusively using Capture One, this is most likely a big news for you.

Curious and yet to try Capture One? You can get 40% off your annual subscription when you sign up here!