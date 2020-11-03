After moving the Adobe MAX Conference virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has announced how the event performed.

Over the course of three days, Adobe MAX saw over 21 million total video views across all channels. Adobe MAX featured 464 sessions, labs and workshops, as well as 50 global celebrity speakers. The content filled over 11 days of content for attendees to watch.

The Adobe MAX event site also saw over 2.2 million visits, with more than 50 million social interactions taking place.

If you missed Adobe MAX, you can still watch a majority of the sessions on-demand. Here are the top five most popular Adobe MAX sessions:

In addition to his course at Adobe MAX, be sure to tune in as Dave Cross hosts the Photoshop Virtual Summit II, beginning November 9. Click here to learn about what you’ll get to experience, and don’t forget to reserve your ticket!