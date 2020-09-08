This morning, Adobe introduced a new initiative, to help make bring the upcoming Adobe MAX online conference to life — CoCreate: MAX.

In response to the challenges that have greatly impacted creatives during 2020, the company has announced CoCreate: MAX. This new campaign gives artists the chance to collaborate with Adobe to help promote Adobe MAX. If chosen to participate, artists will be given a paid job to create work that will be seen on Adobe’s social channels, websites, merchandise and more.

The company is looking for all types of artists, ranging from graphics designers to illustrators to video artists. Anything you can dream up … Adobe’s potentially interested in working with you.

Visit the Adobe Blog to learn more, or click here if you’re interested in participating.