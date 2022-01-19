We all have it. That one photo that ignited the passion for photography in each of us.

For me, it was 25 years ago using a $6.99 Kodak disposable film camera. On an excursion to Yosemite, I found myself walking down a path where the trees opened up, much like stage curtains revealing the star of the show. In front of me stood the towering, jaw-dropping Yosemite Falls glistening in the sun.

I wound the wheel and depressed the button protruding through the yellow cardboard case of my camera, hearing the plastic click that confirmed something had happened. When I got home, I went to the supermarket to fill out an envelope and hand in my roll of film. After a few days of waiting and dreaming about what images would return, I finally got to pick up the photos and find out.

And I was overjoyed!

Yosemite Falls captured mid 1990s with disposable Kodak camera

Our favorite photos aren’t always perfect

Today, this photo would be criticized by countless online “experts,” many of which grew up in a digital era where one could take dozens of photos with filters and accessories to make an image instantly Instagram worthy. Wow, what exposure issues! Why didn’t I wait until the sky wasn’t gray behind the waterfall? I could’ve gotten more color out of the foreground trees. What terrible quality.

Forget about all of that. My family enlarged this photo to hang on the wall. It captured a great memory and moment for us, so it wasn’t about the quality. And, it propelled me to want to do more nature photography. To learn more about the craft. To become a steward for the environment. While camera technology evolved, so did my photographic skills. It was a beautiful symbiotic relationship.

Expand your horizons

Today, there are still times I won’t hesitate to just take my smartphone on a vacation to be free from the burden of my gear. Perhaps it’s better for connecting with the site in the moment, or enjoying the view with the people I’m with. If I do take my gear, I will usually have something much better to hang on the wall than that first Kodak disposable photo. But, nothing will replace the photo that reminds me of how it all started.

Godafoss captured with Samsung S21, Luminar AI retouch

I hope we all continue to find joy and passion in our photography work. Throughout the years, it will be the memories that we will care most about. Every photo is an opportunity to showoff your creativity, but also carves historical record of your never-ending journey in the art of photography.