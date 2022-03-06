Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

William Locke is a retired postal worker who spends his time creating metal sculptures. Photography has been part of his life as well for over 45 years.

With this magnolia flower, William shows that it pays off to always be looking for images that are beautiful in color and black and white.

How William created this image

Photographing the flower from two or three angles, helped William have options when choosing the final image. He used his Canon 7D Mark II and Canon 100-400mm lens with a 1.4x teleconverter. Using Adobe Lightroom, he then did some basic adjustments after converting the image to black and white.

William shares this bit of advice, “Never stop looking and do the best you can with what you have.”

