The Photofocus Community members shared images for the Weekly Challenge and our Photo Assist hangout was a presentation on “Seeing.”

Weekly challenge: Panning

This week we worked on our panning skills. Here are a few submissions from our members. You can check out the rest of the submissions here.

Rich M. Lou Snitkoff David McCarty Kirsten Barry

It was nice to see a few different panning techniques used and shared for this challenge.

Photo Assist community hangout

In this week’s Photo Assist community hangout, we changed things up a bit. Instead of going over images from community members, I gave a presentation on seeing the world around us. We could all use a little help, reminder and nudge sometimes to slow down and pay more attention when we are out with our cameras (or even without them).

You can view the presentation here.

Daily themes and general image shares

While we have daily themes to give us subjects to share and to get out and photograph, members also share general images. These might be new photos they’ve created and just what is being seen in the world around us during the week.



Here are a few that caught my eye this week.

This fiery fall Intentional Camera Motion image was created by Nokk Nokk. It is the trees across the street from his house.

Nokk Nokk — ICM

For the #MonochromeMonday theme, Dennis Jones shared his pre-dawn image of Pemaquid Point lighthouse.

Dennis Jones — Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

This fun creation from Steve Kersting was shared for the #ThirstyThursday theme.

Steve Kersting

We couldn’t let this past week go by without images of the moon eclipse. Several of our members got up and out and shared their images with us. This one if from Keith Watts and is from a little village north of Cairns in Far North Queensland, Australia.

Keith Watts — Moon Eclipse

