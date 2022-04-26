There is no secret to the fact that I adore photographing flowers, almost as much as people. Flowers are often easier subjects, they don’t move (unless it’s windy) and will stand or sit for hours, indeed days, without complaint. But when it’s dark or very overcast, capturing beautiful flowers can be a little tricky. This is where using a flash, especially indoors really can be just a touch of magic.

spritz with a little water

Case Study — Red Ranunculus

I put together a case study with some dark red Ranunculus. They seemed to match perfectly with my favorite dark and moody style. You could easily use roses, peonies or even dahlias for this type of shoot as well. The only limit is what flowers are available to you.

upturned is pretty too

I put together a little video explaining my settings and set up for this shot

Gear used

Camera settings

White Balance: 5600°K

Spot Metering

Autofocus

f/5.0

ISO 200

Shutter speed: 1/125s

Focal length: 35mm

A light mist with water makes flowers look just-picked fresh

