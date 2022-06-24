Sometimes we feel like we need permission to just be. Just let our minds wander, pick up our cameras and create whatever it is we feel like it.

Create anyway

Who needs a little motivation? Do you need permission to NOT feel like taking photos or creating art? Who needs permission to PLAY? No rules, no technical correctness, just say eff-it and play.

I did this one weekend in a big way. Yes, the foxes we had in our yard at the time were adorable, but even they couldn’t get me all that excited to pick up the camera.

An assignment was due for a Blur mentorship I participated in and I just wanted to get it over with. (Yes, that’s with attitude.)

Some of the images I shot were pretty deliberate but the rest, well they were taken with an “I really don’t care and my heart is totally not into this” attitude.

You know what? It is still possible to create in that frame of mind, even if you don’t want to or don’t feel like it. These images are part of a series that I was pleasantly surprised by. Three of them were in a gallery in Chicago. I like them. They embraced the blur and yet still held on to a bit of my own architectural leaning.

Do you know what else happens when you do this? It kind of wakes you up. Your brain starts thinking, ‘hey, this is fun, I should keep doing this’. Sometimes that’s all it takes to get you back on your creative path. Or, even heading down another creative path.

Permission granted

So, let’s see what you can create with that I don’t want to, I don’t feel like it, you may have to pay me to be creative, attitude … come on, I know you can still create something pretty cool. You have my permission to not care, not be technical and to just wing it.

Share your images with us in the Photofocus Community. I’d love to see what you create.