When we’re still starting out with photography, we are often surrounded by many rules as part of the learning process. As we go further into the creative journey, however, we also realize that there’s also so much that we need to unlearn. This is something that photographers like James Popsys want to remind us of for today’s photography inspiration.

While running a landscape photography workshop in Antarctica, the UK-based travel and adventure photographer ran through five things that photographers are better off forgetting. He believes that this stuff eventually holds our work back or leads to missed opportunities instead of leading to photography inspiration.

A good example is the common misconception that the Golden Hour is the best time of the day to shoot. The reality is, stories and scenes happen all the time. Therefore, we should all be ready to capture these picture-perfect moments as they happen.

Another is the practice of chimping. At first, it may seem harmless and even helpful for instances when immediate feedback is necessary. However, it can also cause you to miss some important shots. This is especially the case for genres like wildlife or documentary photography.

Do you agree with the points raised by James Popsys for this photography inspiration? Has unlearning any of these things led to improvements in your work? Share it with us in the comments below, or in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!