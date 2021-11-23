In the age of smartphones and social media, it’s always exciting to see how creatives and platforms make the most out of both. Recently, it was InStyle magazine’s turn to do a fun iPhone 13 Pro Max shoot that screams fashion photography inspiration.

For the sixth annual InStyle awards, their world-famous “The Elevator” debuted at the event for the first time. Photographer Douglas Friedman directed the candid Instagram videos, while artist Stefan Beckman crafted this year’s design. The clips were also shot exclusively on iPhone 13 Pro Max and edited on the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” co-stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, along with Olympian Simone Biles, actress Kate Hudson, designer Michael Kors, actress Storm Reid, Amanda Gorman, stylist Tan France, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Berger were among the many stars who enthusiastically posed for the iconic elevator scene.

InStyle’s elevator videos have always been delightful to watch every year, whether you’re a fashion fan or not. Fun as they are in video form, it’s easy to see how they can also inspire a fashion photography project. This year’s run also fronts the iPhone 13 Pro Max as a capable tool for pro-looking social media campaigns.

So, the next time you feel like doing something new for your fashion photography shoot, why not take some ideas from this series? Build your own elevator set or substitute the elevator with something similar. Make it funny or tell a story. It’s all up to you!