This morning, Apple announced their Shot on iPhone Challenge, inviting users to submit their best Macro mode images taken with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Running now through Feb. 16, 2022, photographs will be reviewed by expert judges from the industry, with winners being featured on Apple’s website and social channels.

Utilizing Macro mode on the new iPhone 13 Pro models lets users magnify their subjects, with a minimum focus distance of 2cm. Utilizing the all-new Ultra Wide camera, users can experience a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments, autofocus capabilities and more. Macro mode gives photographs a sharp, detailed view at close-up objects like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects and pets.

Image courtesy of Apple

Judges for the contest include National Geographic Explorer Anand Varma, commercial photographer Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, iPhone photographer Paddy Chao and urban photographer Yik Keat Lee.

Also serving as judges will be members from Apple, including director of photography Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance and Pamela Chen.

In addition to the 10 winning photos being showcased on Apple’s website and social channels, they may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store displays, billboards or in a public photo exhibition.

How to submit your photographs

Image courtesy of Apple

Share your best macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption.

You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to [email protected], using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.’

Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party software.

Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PST. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

For more details, visit Apple.com.