With color being inseparable from fashion, I am always in awe of fashion photographers who push the boundaries of their craft and make colors work in unexpected ways.

Munich-based Elizaveta Porodina, for example, caught my attention for her surreal, conceptual fashion photography. Her approach to colors, patterns and fashion elements have led to some of the most unique and dynamic projects out there. Case in point is her series titled “Born Free,” which I’m sure will inspire portrait and conceptual photographers in particular.

The human canvas

In the recent few years that I’ve been following Elizaveta’s work, I like how she works with models as if they’re a blank canvas. Each project is guided by different visual styles, mood and color palette, each with its own feel and story. This got me thinking about how she sees fashion photography both as an art and a narrative tool.

In “Born Free,” she literally used the human body as a canvas to create surreal imagery that feels like fashion photography, but also not quite. Her model wears various colors, but not clothes; there are props, but not exactly accessories; and expressions instead of flattering poses. In place of the textures and structures of carefully crafted wardrobe, we see the folds, creases, and curves of the human form.

Colors and patterns at work

I see “Born Free” as a clever and creative way to show colors and patterns at work. I also like how movements were incorporated in the photos to make the series look more dynamic.

Fashion designers and photographers work hand in hand to achieve these qualities typically with a curated style or ensemble. But in this series, it’s just colors bending, twisting and blending together into a surreal collection of portraits.

The vibrant series is also punctuated by a few black and white photos that are equally eye-catching. In the absence of colors, we are instead drawn to details like the checkered body paint, the model’s eyes, the subtle texture in the background and the contrasting tones.

This alternate version only offers a brief glimpse, but it does make me want to see more of how Elizaveta works in monochrome, given the outstanding quality of her color work.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next fashion or portrait shoot, I’m sure “Born Free” and others by Elizaveta Porodina will do the trick for you. Her website is currently under construction, but you can head to her Behance portfolio for now to see more of her impressive fashion photography.

All photos by Elizaveta Porodina. Used with Creative Commons permission.