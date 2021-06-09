This week we’re getting to know community member, Lorraine MacDonnell.

Lorraine is from Melbourne, Australia, and considers herself an intermediate hobby photographer. Her main camera is a Sony a7 III and she is currently experimenting with light painting.

How did you get started in photography?

“My interest in Photography really started when I studied it as a major subject for my teaching degree at uni[versity] in my 20s. I chose photography to balance out all the academic subjects, giving me chance to be creative and explore something more practical.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a film camera. A Minolta XG-1, which I still have surprisingly, although I haven’t used it for over 30 years. Not sure why I still have it. Not sure why I actually knew where it was when I just pulled it out of the cupboard just now!”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I really became inspired and motivated by Australian Landscape Photographers and Conservationist, Peter Dombrovskis and more recently that of his mentor and friend Olegas Truchanas, after a 4-day hiking trip to the south eastern wilds of Tasmania in 2019. They both photographed untouched natural Tasmanian wilderness and their images are just so beautiful and emotive.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“There are so many things I look for when composing an image but I think the main thing I look for is a point of interest that grabs my attention. It may be a color, or a shape, the way the light highlights, or creates shadows. Once I work out what it is, I can then fine tune creating what I see.”

