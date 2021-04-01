RainGuard, a new player to the lens filter game, has just announced their automatic wiper blades. According to RainGuard Filters, “Most photographers struggle with rain droplets on their filters. We’ve addressed that by placing our patented RainSense Maxx Premium Triple-Blade Wiper Blade on all of our RainSense photography filters. Photographing in the rain or spray from waterfalls is no longer a problem!”

How RainSense works

The RainSense Maxx Premium Triple-Blade Wiper Blade automatically sends out a beam of infrared light. When water droplets fall on the filter, they reflect light back at different angles. That’s when the RainSense Maxx Premium Triple-Blade Wiper Blade leaps into action, wiping every last drop cleanly with its triple-blade NoSmear blades.

No droplets, no blades in your image

Lens filter manufacturers have long sought the Holy Grail of image quality: Having no droplets and no blades appearing in the image. They’ve attempted to do so by water-repelling surfaces and experimented with various wiper blade designs. However, RainGuard has nailed the issue with a two-fold approach.

When RainGuard’s RainSense Maxx Premium Triple-Blade Wiper Blade is employed, the blade swirls circularly at an incredibly high rate, never appearing in your image.

When the wiper blade is still, it can either be easily removed by the photographer. But it goes one step further. All RainGuard RainSense products employ cutting-edge AI which automatically recognizes the blade and blends the image so it does not appear. Although it appears to be somewhat like Spot Removal or Content Aware, it uses its own proprietary AI software to make this magic happen.

RainGuard says that this will be available at all camera stores and auto parts stores near you.

April Fools!