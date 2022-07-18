Still getting to know all the various studio equipment for portrait work? Among the nifty tools are your disposal are light modifiers, which admittedly, can be overwhelming with all the kinds and choices. So, for today, let’s focus on the results you can achieve when using umbrellas for one light studio portraits.

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens shares his quick tips and tricks for using large umbrellas as the ultimate bounce modifiers. He covers the basics of these tools, and the different kinds of umbrellas and what they are used for. He also demonstrates the effect created by each kind, and explains why you should choose one over the other.

Directional umbrellas, for example, allow you to direct light effectively towards your subject without it spilling into the room. Meanwhile, shoot-through umbrellas, as their name suggests, are more for diffusing light passing through them instead of bouncing light towards the subject.

Morgan also gives some bonus tips for using his favorite type of umbrella to create different results. Lastly, he also mentioned the pros and cons of using these modifiers, especially the big ones like the 7-foot umbrellas. Hopefully, you’ll be able to put all these to good use for your next studio shoot!

