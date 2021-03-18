If you’re looking to start selling prints of your best landscape photo work, you’ll definitely need some expert advice. It’s easy to feel lost on what you need to do to set things up and make your first sale. But with some insights from fellow landscape photographers, you’ll be able to set to work with a more solid direction.

Let’s begin with some tips from UK-based Nigel Danson, coming from his own experiences selling his landscape photo masterpieces through the years. In the video above, he gives some tips on how to choose the photos to print, how to prepare and package your prints and a more targeted way to market your prints. He also briefly talks about some of the most popular prints he put out there for sale — average to bestsellers, if you will. Interestingly, there are also some images that he really liked and thought would sell a lot, but they didn’t. So, it’s important to learn how to gauge what captures your audience well enough to get them to buy your prints.

