When we talk of scale in photography, the first thing that comes to mind is showing the grandiosity of the scene or sheer size of what we’re photographing. As such, we mostly see it used widely in genres like architecture, landscapes, and travel photography. However, having a better understanding of how scale creates an impact allows us to explore more creative compositions.

Sydney-based travel photographer and blogger Pat Kay continues his photography Visual Patterns series with a discussion on scale in photography. He breaks down the two elements that work together to give viewers an impactful sense of scale. These are the reference point (often the main subject), and its proportion compared to the overall context in the frame.

Using just one image, he effectively demonstrates how variations of these two elements create different effect to the viewer. From there, we can see how the feelings of awe, wonder, or isolation vary in intensity depending on the scale. Therefore, it’s a very powerful tool in creating a sense of place and evoking emotions, even with minimalist compositions.

