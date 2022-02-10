I find the atmospheric strangeness of empty spaces very fascinating. Streets, parking lots, hallways, storefronts, classrooms, offices — there’s nothing extraordinary about these places in the normal context. But when they’re devoid of people and activity, they appear to be something entirely different. Unsettling, even. They become liminal spaces.

As a subject, liminal spaces aren’t exactly new. A quick image search of “empty street at night” will give you plenty of examples. However, not all of them have the eerie vibe or feeling of unease that these spaces are known for.

Strange as these places are, I can see why I share this fascination with plenty of photographers. The aesthetic ticks all the boxes of things that incite strong feelings in a viewer. Aside from the unsettling feeling, there’s a tinge of nostalgia and a hint of familiarity. Jamie Windsor did a really beautiful explanation of this impact through the works of Todd Hido.

There are plenty of videos exploring what liminal spaces are, and why they make us feel the way we do. However, I wish there are more about photographers explaining what draws them to photographing these places. So, if you want to get into this kind of photography, I hope the video above by Mike Chudley will inspire you to give it a shot.

Got any thoughts about liminal spaces and photographing these places? Share them with us in the comments below, or in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!