Let’s have a little look at some of the perhaps lesser-known secret tools in the new Luminar Neo, such as Mood. Luminar Neo is going through a transformation and now has never been a better time to jump in and explore its features.

What is the Mood tool?

The Mood tool uses professional lookup tables (or LUTs) to quickly change the look of your images. You can use them to add a certain look, from black and white, film stocks, color grading, styles and so much more. Luminar Neo comes with several LUTs already built-in. You can find them in the drop-down menu.

If you haven’t upgraded to Luminar Neo yet, you can also use the Mood tool in LuminarAI.

The Mood tool in Luminar Neo

How to use Luminar Neo’s Mood tool

You can use the LUTs already provided, or you can download and install new LUTs.

Choose LUT: Use the drop-down menu and choose a built-in LUT/. Alternatively, you can browse your computer for a LUT you’ve downloaded from another source.

Amount: This slider lets you reduce the intensity of the LUT.

Contrast: This slider allows you to change the overall contrast of the image

Saturation: This slider impacts the overall saturation of the image

Once you’ve selected your LUT, if you wish to edit the effect after the fact, pop on over to the Edits tab. Here you can edit the LUT slider.

You can even add more than one Mood. Every time you click on edit in Neo, it is added to the Edits panel and you can add multiple tools of the same type.

Click on the Edits tab to access the edit

Exploring Luminar Neo Mood tool

How to download & install new LUTs

It’s never been easier to download and install new LUTS, check out the video below.

Download and install new LUTs

The final results

The results don’t have to be major to create a new look and mood to your images, but a little can go a long way.