Since the onslaught of the pandemic, many photographers turned to selling prints to recover or supplement their income. Many of the first-timers most likely did some big mistakes that made selling photo prints less profitable or rewarding. If you’ve been thinking of also selling your work this way, you can avoid making the same mistakes by taking some notes from the video above by Evan Ranft.

According to the Atlanta-based photographer and short-form video creator, the mistakes he made ended up making huge cuts from his profits. These include not being prepared with the materials for shipping and not learning about the shipping costs beforehand. Pricing the photo prints too low and under-promoting them on social media or elsewhere are definitely among the costliest mistakes as well. Hopefully, you’ll be able to get on the right track with his helpful and practical tips!