Before we go any further. Let me say that this is a profoundly personal article. Usually, I’m known to stick to talking about technology when I write or speak professionally. But I decided to use my platforms and share this.

Hi, my name is Rich Harrington. I’m the publisher of this website. To keep this short, I’ll grab my Twitter bio:

I’m a visual storyteller exploring the fusion of photography and video. I help empower creativity with AI. Husband & father | Photofocus | RHED Pixel

I work in the photo and video industries, creating content. I also teach a lot and publish materials to help other professionals and aspirational learners. I’ve dedicated my life to making the world a better place with inspiration and education. I can say that with a straight face.

Why am I writing this?

I’m an intensely passionate person but also introverted.

I usually keep my mouth shut about politics and causes, and instead, I take action. For example, I volunteer a lot with the Boy Scouts of America. I’m a proud parent to a son and daughter — both Eagle Scouts. We volunteer for environmental projects, and I teach kids about photography and video in my spare time.

The author and his family

I’m a lucky man who has a wife who grows more patient and more amazing every year. Both my parents are alive… I work hard and have a life that until recently felt pretty safe. And for all of this, I’m grateful.

But lately … like many of you …

I’m tired.

I’m sad.

I’m optimistic.

I’m terrified.

And at times, I find myself downright angry.

Not at a disease or force of nature, but how human nature is destroying us.

Greed. Hatred. Politics.

One of our last major projects before the pandemic

Are things back to normal?

That’s the question my father asked me recently.

He’s retired … built his own business. Has helped me build mine. He was just hoping that the amount of work I had for my employees was picking up.

And like all sons, we want the approval of our fathers. So I wanted to say yes … back to normal.

But I can’t.

My visual communications company produces marketing and educational content. And like most things, budgets are cut. Projects are frozen. And as the world seems to be slipping back into lockdown, it doesn’t look much better. So I’ve had to freeze salaries and even let someone go.

As a guy who spent part of his life on welfare, I hate to see anyone unemployed.

Rich Harrington and Bryan Esler visit WPPI 2021 in Las Vegas

But it’s gotten kind of normal … right?

It’s easy to pretend things are normal. I went to the movies this weekend. I escaped. In large parts of my life, I see people walking around and trying to get back to “normal lives.”

As human beings, we are amazingly resilient. It’s our ability to forget and to ignore that drives us to survive. If we remembered all the times we were hurt or scared, we’d never leave the house. This trait goes all the way back to prehistoric times … when we wouldn’t leave the cave either if we had any sense with all those sabertooth tigers around.

I was all set for a great Fall. First, I went to a much smaller WPPI Expo in Las Vegas. Then, I went to the incredible Berlin Photo Week and saw friends. Finally, I managed to visit family in California. Life seemed back to normal … then it wasn’t.

In rapid succession, both PhotoPlus Expo and NAB Show were canceled.

A much smaller WPPI and my “at-home studio” where I’ve done most of my conference speaking these days.

Why do trade shows matter?

I talk to a lot of folks who don’t see benefits in trade shows and experiences. But going to these events drives a lot of things for the photo and video industries. These events bring professionals together. They drive business deals. And they empower and inspire commerce.

Looming on the horizon is the CES, and this event (along with NAB and PhotoPlus) are driving factors that push companies to compete. These create pressure for technology to innovate and also help these companies find sales and feed the ecosystem.

As I am looking forward and Imaging USA and CES, I am nervous. I desperately hope we see these come to happen, especially CES.

But people are afraid. Despite numerous precautions and tactics, these large events struggle to happen. Some refuse to go because vaccines are now required. Others are unable to overcome their fears. They’re nervous about flying and about gathering in large groups.

Photo by Anna Shvets

I love to fly … but not now.

I frequently get invited to speak about technology, creativity, and business around the world. As a kid raised by a hardworking single mom, travel wasn’t a big part of life. Until recently, I’d typically fly 10–15 times in a year, with a few international trips in there.

But airports are pretty rough these days. Masks are political … and we often struggle to confront our issues without violent behavior or language in America. So I see arguments almost every time I go in public. Read diatribes on Facebook … conspiracy theories and politics. Every day there are stories about violence related to the pandemic.

But some other countries are taking a more direct approach to getting their businesses open and lives back to normal.

Take Germany, for example. That flight to Berlin Photo Week? They weren’t messing around. The crew on Lufthansa didn’t like my mask, which had a filtered vent. In fact, they woke me up to make me switch. Didn’t have a mask? They gave you one. And refusing wasn’t an option.

The author traveling through the Berlin airport

If you want to go to Germany, you must be vaccinated as an American (and many other regions). Want to fly back to the US. You need a COVID test within two days before you fly. Want to fly anywhere from Germany? That test needs to be in one day.

In Berlin, people wore masks. If you wanted to go into a restaurant, vaccination cards were supposed to be (and usually) checked. Free COVID testing was available every few blocks. Walk up, get tested. No appointments. No fees. The Germans aren’t messing around with this.

When I flew to California the following week. I’ve got people pounding drinks on the plane. Alcohol and good judgment rarely go hand in hand. Their masks are off, and they are yelling across aisles. The cabin crews are afraid to enforce the rules.

I point blank asked the crew to enforce the mask policy after my wife started to get very anxious. Eventually, a crew member offered a gentle scolding to the drunken passengers. Their masks go on yet pop right off 30 seconds later as soon as the crew leaves. This wasn’t one obnoxious person … it was about a third of the flight.

As Americans, we seem to gravitate to the words of patriot Patrick Henry: “Give me liberty, or give me death!” Except I don’t think this is what he had in mind.

This seems like a really long time ago. Photo by Anton Uniqueton.

We need to rethink COVID

I am sure some of you reading the title of this section nodded your head. Thinking I was going to say it’s a conspiracy.

It’s not.

At the time of this writing, there have been about 250 million cases of COVID. That’s led to 5 million deaths. But, unfortunately, it’s also created long-lasting medical problems for many. Plus, for many, elective and essential surgeries or medical care are delayed or blocked.

If you ask your friends or family members, it won’t take long to find someone who’s lost a parent or a sibling. While wars may be political, pandemics are not. The disease doesn’t care how you vote.

The editor of our site, Bryan, lost two relatives in rapid succession.

“For me, Covid had a deep impact when it first started. On a personal level, my great aunt and great uncle died a day apart, not even a month into the pandemic. Their adult children all contracted COVID at the same time, with one having long-standing health effects because of it.” Bryan Esler

This is a health matter. It is also an economic matter.

But it cannot be a political matter, or more will die or suffer over ideals.

There’s actual economic impact as well.

In discussing the pandemic with our team, most have been affected.

One of our writers, Joy, is in the Philippines.

“While I’m not a professional photographer, I have been doing print sales of my film photos in the last few years. It found it easier to do in events like art fairs. I’m not the best when it comes to marketing my own work online, but I always felt I was more visible in these events. I also enjoyed talking to people buying my prints and even made a few great connections. “Since the pandemic began, however, I haven’t been able to sell anything. My suppliers got hit hard by the constant lockdowns. Everyone became more focused on spending their money on essential goods. Even I became more hyper-focused on looking for more sources of income instead of taking the time to practice and nurture my photography. “With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in the Philippines, restrictions and lockdowns continue to make it difficult to go out and plan shoots. Still, I hope that one day, I may be able to pick up a camera and be creative again.” Joy Celine Asto

Joy’s life reflects many. But, unfortunately, both opportunities and will continue to dry up. This is a challenge to the human spirit.

Image by Dima Sid

Want to survive? Then pivot.

If you want to make it through this event with a career intact, it’s time to try new skills. We know that not all of our readers make income from their photography. But the time to be open to new sources of revenue is critical.

Darren, another writer, lives in Florida. As many in Florida will tell you, the pandemic “doesn’t exist” in the mind of Florida’s governor.

“Last year, during the height of Covid, the real estate industry was booming in Florida — everything went virtual. I was never so busy in my entire life — more 360° tours and videos than I’d ever done in my career. This year, the real estate market remains hot, but the amount of inventory has dropped dramatically, and the number of homes available has slowed to a trickle. The good news is so many new real estate agents have moved into the market that my portrait business remains strong. Strong enough to offset the downward trend in real estate photography. The importance of diversifying your business!” Darren Miles

Other parts of the country, though, are more stringent. Bryan shared a personal story with me on how he’s kept his business afloat.

“On the work side of things, it was very quiet early on. I was proactive and asked a magazine I photograph for to write me a letter so I could photograph for them and others during the stay-at-home order. I captured some surreal scenes of the emptiness downtown. I was then contacted by one of my long-standing clients to continue to do so. I also photographed for the city archives, just to remember historically what happened in 2020. “I photographed things that I never thought I would photograph. Empty buildings. Portraits with masks. College classrooms that had tape on the floor, signifying six feet of space between each desk. And another line up at the front, signifying where the instructor could stand — and couldn’t cross. “While I’ve been able to stay busy through most of COVID, it’s certainly been an adjustment. I had to pivot, especially in those first few months. I know several others who weren’t so lucky, who have had to pick up other jobs just to keep afloat. Everything’s changed for the industry and its people. I’ve learned a lot throughout it all, more about myself and my strengths and weaknesses than anything else.” Bryan Esler

The author’s daily reminder for the pandemic at his desk.

It’s time to change

If we’re going to get through this challenge, it means we need to see united changes.

Today, I was eligible for my COVID booster shot. I got it.

My reasons were many. I want to be there for my family. I also want to do my part to prevent spreading these diseases to others. I do not want to be a burden on the overtaxed medical system.

I realize that there are those for who this isn’t possible due to legitimate medical conditions. But for the others sitting on the fence… ask yourself why. If it’s for medical reasons, go talk to your medical caregivers about it, and not the Internet.

We need to get this under control as much as that isn’t entirely possible. It also appears that new treatments for those infected are on the horizon. But I suspect that this dramatic transformation to the fabric of society will have repercussions far longer.

In closing, I’ll leave you with the mantra I wrote myself in week three of this pandemic. I look at this sign every morning.

Be kind

Be present

Be loving

Be helpful

Be aware

Be supportive

BE PRODUCTIVE

I sincerely hope that each of you can find strength for yourself and perhaps more to share with others. These are trying days … do everything you can to see the beauty in the world, then capture and share it. But when you encounter sadness, document that as well so we can learn and remember.

As photographers and video professionals, we are the preservers of memories … storytellers. So I challenge each of you to do just that. Capture, learn, create and share.

The world needs us.