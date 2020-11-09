COVID-19 has hampered many of us over the last eight months or so. Making work difficult, curtailing travel and being a general PIA, COVID has controlled our lives. Finding ways to get out and about while staying safe have been a major goal for many. Here’s how I’m coping.

Boondocking

When you boondock, there are no connections to water, electric and sewer like you’d find in a developed campground. There won’t be bathrooms, water spigots or picnic tables. Just you, your vehicle and a piece of land to call your own for a night or two. Boondocking is mostly free — be aware sometimes a permit is required.

Also known as car camping, this has made it possible for me to get on location and be totally self-sufficient. I traded up to the RAV 4 from my Toyota Prius V a couple months before COVID-19 came to call. Turns out COVID gave me time to get the car in order. And, I needed to go on the road.

I’ll share my setup and build with you.

Toyota RAV 4

I choose the RAV 4 because I wanted a comfortable vehicle with high clearance. All wheel drive was also a factor. Being able to get off road and not leave my oil pan behind was extremely important.

Rear shelf

Getting the car into the shape I did not want to remove any seats or add any attachments to the car. Which brought up my first challenge. I knew a shelf was needed. There are grooves to hold a rear compartment cover. I used those to support the shelf. It is a pressure fit when the shelf is installed and holds the two supports in place.

I’ll continue the build in the next installment of my RAV 4 build for boondocking.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob