A change of perspective often brings us fresh and sometimes unexpected ideas. So, if you’re feeling stuck, why not take to the skies and let your creativity fly free — literally and figuratively!

Now is good a time as any to get into aerial photography using drones, especially since the global pandemic is still ongoing and physical distancing remains a must. Take this opportunity to learn something new and make your photography soar new heights. Check out some of the drone photography tips and aerial photography inspiration we’ve previously shared to help you get started!

Getting ready to fly your drone

New to drone photography? Make sure you take note of these 10 quick tips for new drone flyers. They cover simple yet important details on flying your drone safely, such as practicing takeoff and landings, navigating your surroundings on your first flight and handling your gear properly.

Also, don’t forget to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before even testing it out, as it is mandatory for unmanned aircraft that weighs more than 0.55 pounds (250g). If that sounds intimidating, we also have a step-by-step guide for you to check out.

Becoming a better drone pilot

Once you get the hang of things, of course, you’ll need to constantly practice and improve your drone flying skills. It may seem daunting to master the controls of a new tool before you can even get great aerial photos or footage. But that’s what the “Becoming a Better Drone Pilot” article series by Chris Anson is for. From preparing your preflight checklist (yes, you’ll need it!) to learning how to fly with precision and confidence, the series has everything you need to become better drone pilot and photographer, one flight at a time.

Flying up in the air with your camera

Of course, using drones isn’t the only way you can see and photograph the world in bird’s eye view. You can also go the traditional route and get onboard a helicopter! It will be a unique experience taking photos this way for sure.

What can you expect if you decide to shoot this way? What difference will it make to your aerial photography? How can you make the most out of it? Michael Muraz answers these and more in his five tips tor shooting from a helicopter.

For starters, he found it a much easier but more expensive option, provides a much higher view than a drone and is a more adrenaline-pumping experience. His pro tip? Bring two cameras with you, as you can’t bring anything loose and change lenses.

Finding inspiration from abstract aerial photography

Recently, we’ve been bringing attention to aerial photography projects that elevate the craft with creative use of the bird’s eye view. Most of them are particularly impressive with how they highlight the genre’s leaning toward abstract art.

So, if you’re want to see some great examples of the creative possibilities that come with aerial photography, we suggest checking out the surreal landscapes of Iceland by Jan Erik Waider, the chemical waste art captured by Dimitar Karanikolov and the geometric patterns of farmlands revealed by Mitchell Rouse, just to name a few!

More aerial photography resources

In case you haven’t yet, we also invite you to check out Photofocus on Flipboard to view our collection of aerial photography resources so far. We update our storyboards regularly with more tips, tutorials, and inspiring photography projects, so make sure to follow as well!