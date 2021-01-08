Lately, we’ve been shining the spotlight on some of the most impressive aerial photography projects we’ve seen so far. Today, we’re inclined to add one more to the pile with more painterly abstract landscapes as captured from above.

This time, Budapest-based photographer, photojournalist, designer and artist Milan Radisics takes us to the farmlands of Spain, somewhere he considers to be “on the border between documentary and abstraction.”

As we often see with aerial photography, the series opens our eyes to the unexpected beauty that would otherwise be hidden from us. If you’ve been thinking about getting into this genre or want to get inspired to try some bold ideas for the next time you fly your drone, this is yet another body of work to study.

Reinterpreting the landscapes

Instead of horizons stretching out endlessly ahead, we see “Sur/Real Lands” transform the landscapes of Toledo and Zaragoza into abstract patches of texture and color. In his project description, Radisics shares that painstaking research work using satellite maps allowed him to pick the most interesting sites to photograph using his drone. The result is this interesting chapter for his award-winning water.shapes.earth project, and a masterpiece that straddles the nature-given and the man-made.

“The aerial perspective flattens the topography onto a plane, thus reinterpreting the landscape. Hills become patches and the slopes in between become lines, drawing map-like traces along the surface, which seems like a painter’s canvas. Time and space are suspended, and it is up to the beholder to decide what they are seeing — one-million-year-old geology, Surrealism from the early twentieth century, Mankind’s everyday struggle or a prediction of future droughts.”

An homage to iconic Spanish artists

It’s striking how these farmlands appear like misshapen jigsaw puzzle pieces that still manage to fit perfectly. It’s an eye-catching example of how the world is full of unexpected art, waiting to be discovered with a simple change of view.

I also find it interesting that Radisics also consider this series as reminiscent of Spain’s legendary abstract and surreal painters such as Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro and Salvador Dali. With aerial photography’s innate ability for abstraction and unique patterns, “Sur/Real Lands” sure makes for a fitting homage.

With aerial photography with drones being one of the safest genres we can do in these challenging times, I hope Radisics’ project was able to spark some ideas in you. Whether you live in the city or the countryside, now would be a great time to let your drones fly and capture the abstract beauty of views from above!

Don’t forget to visit Milan Radisics’ website and Behance portfolio to see more of “Sur/Real” and the rest of his work.

All photos by Milan Radisics. Used with Creative Commons permission.