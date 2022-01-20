Imaging USA might be over but these photography deals are sticking around for a short while longer. If you want to save some serious coin on lighting, light modifiers, dry cabinets, cameras, lenses and more, you’re in the right place.

Don’t just take our word for it, check out the deals below for yourselves to see just how much money you can save on top-brand cameras, lighting, and accessories. There are simply too many photography deals to list here. So, we have listed a few of the very best from several categories below. If you’d like to see all of the photography deals you can use this link to be whisked away to the main deals page. The sale prices are good through Jan. 22, 2022. So act fast because these prices will shoot back up soon!

Photography deals: Save on lights, and light modifiers,

What’s on sale, you ask. Honestly, it would be easier to tell what’s not on sale. These Imaging USA deals include lights like the rechargeable Westcott FJ200, which can be yours for only $349.90, and the rechargeable and incredibly powerful Profoto B10. It has a discount of $396! The Godox Pro 1200 LED has a $400 discount and the Westcott FJ400 rechargeable strobe with a backpack kit is just $829.90. Be sure to use the code imaging22 during checkout. Here are some more Imaging USA photography deals on lighting:

Check out these deals on dry cabinets and accessories

I had the chance to review the Ruggard 125L dry box last year and it loved it! It got a rave review and now, I can’t imagine life without it. The good news is that all of Ruggard’s dry cabinets are currently on sale until Jan. 1, 2022. So, if you want to protect your gear and have extra peace of mind, pick one up and save some cash in the process. Be sure to use the code imaging22 during checkout.

There are many more deals on items like tripods, memory cards, camera bags, and camera battery grips too. Be sure to hit the link below to see all of the photography deals.

Photography deals: Don’t forget these savings on some of today’s best cameras and lenses

There are deals on cameras from most major camera makers. You’ll find deals on the Canon EOS R ($1,599), the Olympus E-M1X ($1,699), the Olympus E-M1 III ($1,499) and the Panasonic G9 ($1,097.99). There are deals on the Leica TL2 with an 18-56mm Leica lens as well that will see you save a staggering $1,995! Nikon (Z 5) and Fujifilm (X-T4) get in on the game as well.

For some of these photography deals, you will need to use the code imaging22. So, be sure to pop that into the promo code box when checking out.

We can’t share all of the Imaging USA deals with you here, If we did, this post would be far too long. Hit the link below to see all of the deals on cameras and lenses. Also, be sure to check out our reviews section as we have reviewed many of the cameras listed below. Happy shopping and make the most of these photography deals!