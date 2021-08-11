Photography should always be fun. Still, there are many cameras on the market that you can easily get lost in. However, there are also some fun cameras out there that can put a smile on anyone’s face thanks to how easy they are to use.

If you have a student, or if you’re a student yourself and you want a camera that can help you create great memories, you need to see the three fun cameras we have rounded up here. You’ll be able to capture and share candid moments that you create quickly and easily. You don’t have to spend a fortune on these cameras, either. Let’s check them out.

Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 is great for modern content creators

The Sony ZV-1 is one of the best affordable hybrid fun cameras on the market right now. The Z-V1 is aimed squarely at young creators who love to take photos and make vlogs. The 20.1-megapixel sensor is paired with a 9.4mm-25.7mm lens (24-70mm equivalent) f/1.8–2.8 lens, which offers great versatility.

The Sony ZV-1 has a 3-inch fully articulating screen and has fantastic autofocus modes including Real-Time Eye AF and Real-Time Tracking. You can also live stream when the Z-V1 connects to a computer. There are plenty of 4K video options, and there’s a great built-in microphone. This fun camera is perfect for modern students heading back to school.

Fun cameras — Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

The perfect camera to take around campus or out for a night on the town

Fujifilm Instax cameras have always been incredibly fun to use. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is no exception. This camera will be perfect for students who like to capture candid moments while on campus, in their dorms or while out for a night on the town.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 features an auto exposure mode and auto shutter speed selection for quick shooting. There’s a one-touch selfie mode and an automatic built-in flash. The camera will develop and print your images in 90 seconds. You can then create scrapbooks or share the prints with your friends instantly. Check out our full review.

Fun cameras — Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

The Olympus E-M10 IV offers versatility and power in a small package

The Olympus E-M10 IV is perfect for young creators who need a small yet very capable camera for their time on and off campus. You can pair this camera up with many of the small Olympus primes and you’ll still have a lightweight setup.

The flip-down screen makes this fun camera great for selfies with friends and for vlogging. The 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor can capture a ton of detail and produces great colors. The IBIS will help you shoot at low shutter speeds in low light conditions, and the 121 autofocus points will help you capture anything you point the camera at. Check out our full review.