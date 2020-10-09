Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with Glen Clark. Glen discusses ways to get your foot in the door with companies for sponsorship opportunities. You don’t want to miss this!
We discuss:
- How Glen got started in the photography industry
- How to begin the process of forming relationships with companies in order get sponsorships
- Tips for building your skillset and doing your homework
- Tips for building your brand
- How speaking skills can ultimately help your long term goals
- How to make the most out of networking at conferences
- Why it’s important to give a company a reason to want to form a sponsorship relationship with you
- Advice for photographers just starting out
Glen can be found at @GlenAClark on social media
