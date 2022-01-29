If you’ve been thinking about buying a full-frame mirrorless camera but have been put off by high prices, this deal on the Canon EOS R is your affordable ticket into full-frame photography.

We know the year is still young. However, this deal on the Canon EOS R is one of the best for a mirrorless camera we’ve seen yet. While the Canon EOS R is a few years old now, it’s no less of a fantastic mirrorless camera. Packed with a 30.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, a fully articulating screen, and pro-grade weather sealing, the EOS R is still one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market today. Especially after all of the firmware updates Canon has pushed to it.

For $1,599 you’re going to get a camera that delivers outstanding autofocus performance. You have 5,655 autofocus points to play with. The Dual Pixel AF also provides fantastic Eye AF as well. The sensor is a battle-hardened piece of silicon. Still, the Canon EOS 5D IV proved that it’s up to the task of delivering beautiful images. The ergonomics of the EOS R are still hard to beat. With this being a Canon mirrorless camera, the EOS R grants access to some of the best mirrorless lenses available. So, let’s take a quick look at the specs.

Canon EOS R tech specs

30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

DIGIC 8 image processor

UHD 4K30 video; C-Log & 10-Bit HDMI out

Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 5655 AF points

3.69m-dot OLED EVF

3.15″ 2.1m-dot swivel touchscreen LCD

Expanded ISO 50-102400, 8 fps shooting

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, SD UHS-II

Multi-Function Bar, Dual Pixel RAW

Magnesium alloy body with weather sealing

As you can see, the Canon EOS R has specs that rival, and in a lot of cases, beat most mirrorless cameras in this bracket. I’ve been fortunate enough to use the EOS R many times. I have always been impressed with the levels of performance it offers. So, if you’re in the market for a full-frame mirrorless camera but you don’t want to destroy your bank account, check out the deals on the Canon EOS R. You can buy just the body for $1,599. However, there are camera and lens bundle deals too that can help you save some serious coin.

Canon EOS R mirrorless camera deals

Act fast as these deals won’t last long. If you’re ready to move over to a full-frame camera, you’ll not find a better deal on a camera that’s as feature-packed as the Canon EOS R.