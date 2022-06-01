The Canon R7 is shaping up to be one of the best APS-C cameras on the market thanks to its blazing fast autofocus system, weather sealing and 32.5-megapixel sensor. Fortunately, some telephoto RF mount lenses are available that will turn the Canon R7 into an unstoppable wildlife photography machine.

We believe that the $1,499 Canon R7 (read our coverage of it here) will allow many photographers to enter the world of wildlife photography without financially running themselves. With the APS-C camera and the lenses listed below, you’ll be able to capture everything from birds to bears quickly and easily.

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM — This lens and the Canon R7 = match made in heaven

The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM (160-640mm equivalent) offers budding birders and wildlife photographers an affordable way to break into the genre. Weighing just 1.4lbs, this optically stabilized (you’ll get six stops of shake reduction) zoom will pair well with the Canon EOS R7 and will provide the user with detailed images thanks to the excellent optics it uses.

The lens has impressive close-focusing capabilities, it features nine rounded aperture blades for pleasing bokeh, and there’s a configurable control ring. In addition, the Canon RF 100-400 is also compatible with RF 1.4x and RF 2x teleconverters. This means that the lens, Canon R7 and the x1.4 teleconverter on the long end can help reach 896mm and 1280mm with the 2x teleconverter.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM — For the serious wildlife photographer

The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM is the most expensive lens on this list. Unfortunately, its price also eclipses the cost of the Canon R7. However, if you’re serious about birding and wildlife photography, this L series lens should be at the top of your list because it’s excellent. Also, thanks to the APS-C crop factor, this lens will give an equivalent focal range of 160-800mm. That’s some serious reach.

The optics in this lens are second to none. You’ll be able to create razor-sharp images with beautifully rendered colors. The lens is fully weather-sealed, which means you can use it and the Canon R7 when Mother Nature is angry with no issues. The lens’s AF motors and the camera’s autofocus system will sing a perfect song. You’ll be tracking all types of wildlife with ease. To top it off, the optical image stabilizer and the IBIS in the camera will make handholding this lens incredibly easy.

Canon RF 600mm f/11 and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM — A perfect match for the Canon R7

At launch, many people scoffed at the Canon RF 600mm f/11 and the RF 800mm f/11 prime lenses. ‘There’s no way to use lenses like this with such small apertures. Boohoo! What rubbish! Get off your high f-stop horses. These two lenses are pretty spectacular. Not only do these lenses offer incredible reach, but they’re also super affordable, and they have image stabilization. With these lenses and the Canon R7, you’ll be unstoppable.

The aperture is fixed at f/11. There’s nothing more and nothing less. The high ISO capabilities of Canon’s RF cameras make this a moot point, though. The optics in these wallet-friendly super-telephoto lenses are excellent.

I took these lenses to capture images of wild Elk in Arkansas and had no problems creating spectacular photos. Autofocus is plenty fast enough, and the lenses are nice and light. However, there’s no weather sealing. Here’s the kicker. On the Canon R7 with the x1.6 crop factor, the RF 600mm will have an equivalent focal length of 960m. The RF 800mm would offer 1280mm! Yowzers!