If you’re still searching for a gateway camera to mirrorless photography, you might have come across the Canon EOS R. While released in 2018, many photographers still consider Canon’s first full frame mirrorless camera as an excellent choice for the job. Among them is Canadian photographer and videographer BTS Vasko, who shared his thoughts on shooting with the EOS R four years later.

Among the negative points that he touched on include frame rate, IBIS and low light performance. You might want to know straight away given the age of this mirrorless camera. But he also noted that these aren’t total deal breakers. They’re simply something to keep in mind based on the photography that you want to do. If you’re a hobbyist transitioning from a smartphone or entry-level DSLR, these may not really be major issues for you.

So, what do you get from the EOS R that remains powerful to this day? The Dual Pixel autofocus, 30 megapixels, a high quality LCD and EVF, dynamic range and overall reliability, just to name a few. Also, keep in mind that having a robust camera body is just one part of the equation. With the myriad of Canon RF and EF lenses that you can pair it with (with an adapter for the latter), you’re guaranteed great results for years!

Another plus that Vasko mentioned is the price point. Now that the EOS R has been around for some time, it’s practically a bargain. This is especially the case if you’re buying it from the used market. If you’re just starting out, the features are definitely worth the money at its current price point. With current deals, you can even get it brand new at $700 cheaper than its release price!

