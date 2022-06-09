Are you ready to make your photographer dad’s special day extra special? Whether he’s a passionate hobbyist or a seasoned pro, there’s a big chance you’ll find the best gear for him in these Father’s Day camera deals from B&H!
Among the three that come with the biggest savings are Nikon D850, Sony a7R IVA and Panasonic Lumix S5. All of them will save you a whopping $500! Also, watch out for discounted cameras that come bundled with cool accessories. There’s something on the list from the biggest camera companies, so you might just find one or two from dad’s camera wishlist.
Check out the rest of our picks below:
Father’s Day camera deals
- Nikon D850 DSLR Camera: $2,496.95 (Save $500)
- Sony a7R IVA Mirrorless Camera: $2,998 (Save $500)
- Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera with 20-60mm Lens: $1,797.99 (Save $500)
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens: $1,899 (Save $200)
- Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera & Think Tank Retrospective 7M Shoulder Bag Kit): $2,896.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera with 24-200mm Lens Kit: $3,596.95 (Save $300)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera: $1,499.99 (Save $300)
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera: $1,596.95 (Save $400)
- Panasonic Lumix GX85 Mirrorless Camera with 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lenses and Accessories Kit: $597.99 (Save $202.46)
- Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens Kit: $4,496 (Save $200)
