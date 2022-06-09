Are you ready to make your photographer dad’s special day extra special? Whether he’s a passionate hobbyist or a seasoned pro, there’s a big chance you’ll find the best gear for him in these Father’s Day camera deals from B&H!

Among the three that come with the biggest savings are Nikon D850, Sony a7R IVA and Panasonic Lumix S5. All of them will save you a whopping $500! Also, watch out for discounted cameras that come bundled with cool accessories. There’s something on the list from the biggest camera companies, so you might just find one or two from dad’s camera wishlist.

Check out the rest of our picks below:

Father’s Day camera deals