Thinking of setting up your own studio? It may seem intimidating with all the space requirements and studio gear that you need to get hold of. In addition, studio photography itself brings an entirely new set of challenges since you’ll be working mostly with studio lighting. But still, don’t let these stop you from putting together your own creative space, even if it’s just a spare room or empty corner in your home.

You don’t have to go all out at this point; all you need are some basic tools to start with. These include backdrops, C-stands and of course, some studio lights and modifiers. You can just add more accessories and tools as you go.

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for studio gear deals to help you plan a setup on a budget, just like these Amazon deals we’ve recently spotted!

Studio gear deals