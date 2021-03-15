Ever wondered how you can freeze movement when shooting in the studio? Learning how to do this trick will open up your studio photography to various applications of action shots. It’s especially useful for incorporating movement in fashion portraits, fun portraits of kids and even dynamic pet portraits!

In the video above, Jess Wealleans of That Photography Spot channel shares some tips for successfully freezing motion with flash photography. She covers everything you need to know to get started, from the equipment you need to the settings that will allow you to freeze the action in your shots.

To demonstrate these tips, she sets to work with her adorable dogs to model for some super fun action shots. The results are really cute and worth trying out if you’re looking for some basic studio photography practice.

Got some cool action photography tips in the studio to share? Feel free to drop them in the comments below. Or, you can join us in the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet and start a discussion!