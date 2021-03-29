As with any kind of photography, lighting is crucial to getting great food photos. Shooting in natural light yields beautiful results, but it may not always be accessible. So, if you’re dabbling into food photography more these days, it’s always great to know your lighting options. One of them is constant or continuous light, which you can easily use either at home or in the studio.

In the video above, food photographer and educator Brandon of Figandlight shows three easy ways to use a continuous light source with a softbox. Each of them creates different effects that you can use to set the mood of your food photography. In the third method, he also uses a couple of foam boards to create a moody, directional light. Whether you use continuous light more than flash out of preference or lack of options, these tips could come in handy for you.

