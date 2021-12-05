By now, many couples and families are already getting their Christmas portraits taken. So, it’s time for portrait photographers to get extra creative with these festive projects. Mini portrait sessions are great for squeezing in as many clients as you can in the first weeks of the holiday season. If you prefer to work in the studio, these tips for holiday mini sessions should give you some ideas.

Most portrait photographers are already busy with winter or Christmas photoshoots come the last week of November. But, what if you want to do some quick projects in the weekends or in-between your major shoots? Consider doing holiday mini sessions instead. Washington DC-based portrait and fashion photographer Ksenia Pro typically does hers until the first weekend of December, but you can definitely adjust the timeline depending on your workflow and client requirements.

In her video above from last year, she shared some behind the scenes of her holiday mini sessions in the studio. She really took the time to create a beautiful set for these shoots, which even included a snow machine! This allowed her to create a fun and dreamy environment that is perfect for the season. She also gave tips on how to do these mini sessions in case your studio is available for it. These include camera settings, posing tricks, and how to prepare the studio in between clients.

Want more winter portrait tips and tricks like this? Join the Photofocus Community today to join group discussions with your fellow portrait photographers!